India-bound 2020 Honda City: Variants & Colour Options detailed

The much anticipated 2020 Honda City was recently revealed in Thailand. It will be made available four trims S, V, SV and RS. Also, there will be three optional Modulo accessories packages aimed to give it a more thrilling custom appeal.

For the starters, the 2020 Honda City will be launched in six colours, including new Ignite Red Metallic which will be reserved exclusively for the RS variant. The other options will be Platinum White Pearl, for the RS and SV variants and Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and Taffeta White for the V and S variants.

On the outside, the 2020 Honda City definitely looks more up-class with the latest Honda Accord-inspired design. While the S, V, and SV trims share identical looks, the sporty RS grade is slightly sharper and more premium looking.

The RS trim features a slew of sporty parts such a gloss black front grille with RS logo, differently-styled front bumper and grille, sportier-looking LED headlights with LED daytime running lamps (DRL), sporty black power-retractable ORVMs with direction indicators, LED fog lamps and gloss black trunk spoiler with an 'RS' logo. Moreover, the regular S, V, and SV trims will roll on smaller 15-inch wheels but the RS-spec Honda City will use bigger 16-inch wheels in a sportier design.

The optional Modulo accessories for the 2020 Honda City will include Sport Pedals at 1,300 Baht (INR 3,082), Side Step Garnish LED at 4,400 Baht (1,0434.19), Trunk Spoiler (Wing Type) at 8,150 Baht (INR 19,326.96), 15-inch Sport alloy wheels at 3,600 Baht (8,537.06), LED fog lights at 5,500 Baht (13,042.73) and a drive recorder at 3,850 Baht (9,129.91). Moreover, even this accessory set will be featured in three packages including Modulo Aero Package which will retail at 15,500 Baht (INR 36,756.79), Modulo Aero RS Package which will cost at 17,900 Baht (INR 42,448.17) and Modulo Aero Sport Package which will cost at INR 23,500 Baht (INR 55728.04).

The 2020 Honda City will be equipped with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Siri Voice Control, multi-function Steering wheel with HFT, Bluetooth connectivity and an automatic Air-conditioning system. Moreover, its metre-console comprises twin clock analogue cluster with a multi-information display (MID). Exclusive to the 2020 Honda City RS-spec will be its more sport-oriented interiors and cabin with newly-designed suede leather seats with red stitching. Also, it will feature red illumination over its driver screen.

All the four variants will source power from the same 1.0-litre VTEC Turbo turbocharged three-cylinder engine which delivers 122 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. It will come mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). This delivers a claimed fuel-economy of 23.8 km/l and meets the EURO 5 standards.

2020 Honda City - Prices (Thailand)

S - 5,79,500 Baht (INR 13,72,692.69)

V - 6,09,000 Baht (INR 14,42,570.92)

SV - 665,000 Baht (INR 15,75,221.12)

RS - 739,000 Baht (INR 17,50,508.89)

The 2020 Honda City is expected to be launched in India in early 2020.