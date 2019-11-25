First-ever Honda City RS exterior & interior detailed

Earlier today, the 2020 Honda City had its world premiere in Thailand. The fifth-gen model is the first one that will be sold in a sporty RS grade as well. Here are the 2020 Honda City RS' official images showing its exterior and interior in detail. Moreover, it is also available in three other grades including S, V, and SV.

On the outside, the Honda City RS offers a sportier and more premium look with a host of sporty parts such a gloss black front grille with RS logo, differently-styled front bumper and grille, sportier-looking LED headlights with LED daytime running lamps (DRL), sporty black power-retractable ORVMs with direction indicators, LED fog lamps and gloss black trunk spoiler with an 'RS' logo. Unlike the other regular trims which make use of smaller 15-inch alloys, it uses differently designed bigger 16-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, the Honda City RS offers a tad more sport-oriented cabin which does justice to the 'RS' badge. It features a newly-designed suede leather seats with red stitching and red illumination on its driver screen comprising two analogue clock dials and a centre placed Multi-information Display (MID). Moreover, the Honda City RS will also be available in an exclusive eye-catching new exterior colour - Ignite Red.

The Honda City RS sources the motive power from the same 122 PS 1.0-litre VTEC Turbo engine as the rest of the grades. Sadly, there won't be any mechanical differences and it pushes out the same 122 PS of power at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of maximum torque at 2,000-4,500 rpm. The company claims that this engine delivers even more superior performance in comparison to the old model's 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine. The new engine is married to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and delivers 23.8 km/l of fuel economy. It also features 7-speed paddle shifters and cruise control system.

Also Read: Honda Civic retains segment's top spot in October 2019, sells 436 units

The safety package of the Honda City RS will include six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Multi-angle Rearview Camera. The company says that it is built on a G-CON (G-Force Control) body structure for maximum rigidity, stiffness and flexibility. The 2020 Honda City will be launched in India in 2020. It is yet to be known whether it will be offered in the RS grade in our market.