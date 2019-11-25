India-bound 2020 Honda City officially revealed in Thailand

The much anticipated 2020 Honda City has been officially revealed in Thailand. The fifth-gen Honda City comes with a host of exterior, interior and feature updates, along with some major mechanical changes. It will be available in four trims S, V, SV and RS.

On the outside, the Honda City has fully transformed into an all-new model. Its new design can be said to be inspired by the tenth-gen Honda Accord. It sports a similar sleek main grille at the front with a chunky chrome slat extending on the sides and beautifully gelling into the new headlamp housing. The new sweptback headlamps comprise projector units and slim LED DRLs with a dark housing tint. On the lower side, it gets a very sporty looking front bumper which contributes to its overall aggressive appeal. On the sides, it features 15-inch alloy wheels which obviously get a new design. Also, it runs a bolder shoulder line which extends till the rear fender. At the rear, it gets a new tail lamp with angular LED lighting, clean boot lid design and sporty bumper. Overall, the City now looks comparatively more elegant, sophisticated and modern.

The all-new Honda City’s exterior features include projector headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), LED tail lights, shark fin Antenna and newly-designed 15-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the 2020 Honda City offers a more spacious cabin. It features leather seats with a two-tone ivory/black interior which is exclusive to its SV variant. Moreover, it gets a Piano Black console and chrome door handles. Some of its key interior features include a multi-information display (MID), 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Siri Voice Control, multi-function Steering wheel with HFT, Bluetooth connectivity, and an automatic Air-conditioning system. Moreover, its metre-console comprises twin clock analogue cluster with a multi-information display (MID).

The all-new Honda City employs the 1.0-litre VTEC Turbo turbocharged three-cylinder engine that is rated to deliver 122 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. The company claims that this new engine delivers better performance than the old car's 1.5-litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. It comes paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). It returns a fuel-economy of 23.8 km/l and meets the EURO 5 standard with a CO2 emission rate of just 99 g/km.

The safety kit of the all-new Honda city comprises six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Multi-angle Rearview Camera. The all-new sedan uses a G-CON (G-Force Control) body structure. The new-gen Honda City will be available in six colours including new Ignite Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and Taffeta White.

The 2020 Honda City will go on sale in Thailand on 24 December 2019. Its Indian launch is slated for early 2020.