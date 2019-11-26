2020 Honda City vs. 2017 Honda City - Old vs. New

Yesterday, Honda took the wraps off the 2020 City in Thailand. The fifth-gen City is new from the ground-up and packs a host of changes inside-out. Here's how it differs from the previous generation model that will be discontinued next year.

Design

Overall, the fifth-gen Honda City looks very promising and has a ton of new things to offer, starting with the exterior design. The earlier model comprised a sportier and more aggressive styling geometry which used a slew of cuts and creases, along with the overall angular design. But with the 2020 model, Honda has adopted a slightly sedated but classy design language. Its overall design has reflections of the current-gen Accord and it pulls all the right chords in terms of design, looks and appeal.

At the front, the Honda City now uses a sleeker main grille with a chunkier chrome bar gelling-in nicely with the newly designed sweptback headlamps. The new LED headlamps are slightly curvy and give the face a grander impression. Coming onto the sides, the new 2017 model rolls on newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels, while the sport "RS" trim (which is offered for the very first time in a Honda City) uses larger 16-inch alloys. Also, the all-new City sports a much prominent shoulder line which delineates its bolder presence. Also, it carries over the shark fin Antenna from the last-gen model.

At the rear sit new tail lamps with an angular LED light pattern. Also, its cleaner-looking boot lid along with sportier bumper gives it a more sophisticated personality. Undoubtedly, with the latest full model change, the Honda City has evolved as a more elegant and modern car.

The new-gen Honda City will be available in four trims, namely S, V, SV and RS; and six colours including new Ignite Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and Taffeta White.

The all-new City will also be available with Modulo accessory sets which offer additional cosmetic options such as Trunk Spoiler (Wing Type), Sport Pedals, Side Step Garnish LED, LED Fog Lights and a Drive Recorder.

Interior, features and safety:

On the inside, Honda claims that the 2020 City boasts a plusher and more spacious cabin. Irrespective of the configuration/grades selected, you get an all-black interior with leather seats. The two-tone ivory/black interior is exclusive only to its SV trim, while the RS gets red hints throughout the cabin area including on the instrument panel. This panel gets an exclusive red illumination in the RS trim. Furthermore, the earlier found triple clock instrument panel has been replaced with a much modern and classy looking dual-clock which comprises a centre placed multi-information display (MID) screen. The new console looks very intimidating and appealing. The all-new Honda City features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Siri Voice Control, multi-function Steering wheel with HFT and Bluetooth connectivity as well.

The safety kit of the 2020 Honda city comprises six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Multi-angle Rearview Camera. The all-new sedan uses a G-CON (G-Force Control) body structure.

Dimensions

The all-new Honda City measures 4,553 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width and 1,467 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,589 mm. In comparison to the 2017 Honda City, it is 113 mm longer, 53 mm wider and 28 mm lower. These minor changes in the dimensions give it a slightly better stance. The wheelbase is 11 mm shorter.

Engine and Transmission

The 2020 Honda City employs a new 1.0-litre VTEC Turbo turbocharged three-cylinder engine that is rated to deliver 122 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. This engine comes mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). For the uninitiated, the old Honda City is sold with a 119 PS 1.5-litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated and a 100 PS 1.5L i-DTEC diesel four-cylinder conventional engines.

Honda claims that the new 1.0-litre VTEC Turbo turbocharged engine delivers better sport-oriented performance, returns a fuel-economy of 23.8 km/l and is EURO 5 compliant with a CO2 emission rate of just 99 g/km. For the record, the 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine delivers 17.4 km/l (with 5-MT)/18.0 km/l (with CVT).

Also Read: All-new 2020 Honda City: Modulo accessories detailed

The 2020 Honda City will go on sale in Thailand on 24 December 2019. Its Indian launch will likely take place in early 2020.