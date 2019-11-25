All-new 2020 Honda City: Modulo accessories detailed

The 2020 Honda City was revealed today in Thailand. The new-generation model comes with a slew of exterior, interior and mechanical updates. Also, for the very time, Honda has introduced an 'RS' trim of the City sedan. Overall, it will be made available in a total of four trims - S, V, SV and RS.

The all-new Honda City will also be available with optional Modulo accessories set under the concept “Stage Up Booster”. Opting for this will get you a Trunk Spoiler (Wing Type) at 8,150 Baht (INR 19,326.96), Sport Pedals at 1,300 Baht (INR 3,082), Side Step Garnish LED at 4,400 Baht (1,0434.19), 15-inch Sport Alloy Wheels at 3,600 Baht (8,537.06), LED Fog Lights at 5,500 Baht (13,042.73), and a Drive Recorder at 3,850 Baht (9,129.91).

The Modulo accessories set is also available in three packages including Modulo Aero Package which is price at 15,500 Baht (INR 36,756.79), Modulo Aero RS Package which costs 17,900 Baht (INR 42,448.17) and the most costly Modulo Aero Sport Package which is priced at INR 23,500 Baht (INR 55728.04).

The modest Modulo Aero Package includes a set of two front under spoilers, a set of two side under spoilers and a set of two rear under spoilers. The second in the list, the Modulo Aero RS Package, includes similar changes, while the highest priced Modulo Aero Sport Package offers an additional trunk spoiler (wing type).

In terms of exterior features, the standard 2020 Honda City comes loaded with projector headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), LED tail lights, shark fin Antenna and newly-designed 15-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, it gets an all-black cabin which the company claims is more spacious than before.

As for the mechanicals, the 2020 Honda City uses the 1.0-litre VTEC Turbo turbocharged three-cylinder engine which puts out 122 PS and 173 Nm. The engine comes mated to a CVT gearbox. It has been pitted as a more powerful and performance-oriented engine in comparison to the previous generation car's 1.5-litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. It delivers 23.81 km/l of fuel economy.

The safety kit of the 2020 Honda city includes six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and a reverse camera. The all-new sedan uses a G-CON (G-Force Control) body structure.

The 2020 Honda City will go on sale in Thailand on 24 December 2019. Its Indian launch is expected to take place in early 2020.