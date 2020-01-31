Hyundai Le Fil Rouge confirmed for Auto Expo 2020

The Hyundai Le Fil Rouge (Hyundai HDC-1) has been confirmed to debut at Auto Expo 2020 next month. The four-door coupe was introduced at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

The Hyundai Le Fil Rouge marked the beginning of a new chapter for Hyundai design with ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ theme in 2018. It has influenced many new Hyundai models introduced since.

The Hyundai Le Fil Rouge is a throwback to the Hyundai Coupe Concept from 1974. The most striking aspect about the 21st century is undoubtedly its gorgeous proportions, achieved through a visibly long wheelbase, exceptionally large wheels and short overhangs. But that’s a classic recipe for a coupe, most would say. This is where unique design elements come into play for differentiation.

The Hyundai Le Fil Rouge is portrayed as a futuristic coupe with a new approach called ‘Light Architecture’ that creates a dynamic look and forward motion effect for the car. The front and rear pillars, as well as the roof, seamlessly merge into the overarching silhouette of the car, creating an impression that it is drawn with a single line.

Customary for concept cars is some visual drama with offbeat materials, lights, seating layout and displays. The Hyundai Le Fil Rouge has that covered too. There’s a new Cascading Grille with a 3D treatment, featuring parametric jewels inside.

Inside, you’ll see a wraparound architecture emphasising depth, a two-way air ventilation system that blows air over the curved surface of the Tube Architecture that smoothly merges the exterior and interior, high-tech fabrics and a panoramic floating display along with haptic technology that provides easy controls for climate control and other vehicle configurations.

What’s the Hyundai LeFil Rouge’s relevance to India, you’d ask?

The Le Fil Rouge has given the world the eighth-gen Sonata, the third-gen i10 (Grand i10 Nios), the Aura, the Lafesta, the Palisade, second-gen ix25 and the facelifted Grandeur (facelifted Azera). The fourth-gen Tucson will incorporate the same design theme.

Hyundai has already launched the latest i10 and the Aura in India, and it is considering launching the latest Sonata next. The Lafesta, won’t be coming our way, as it’s a China-only model. The Palisade is a left-hand drive-only model. The fourth-gen Tucson will be launched in India, and more importantly, it will be the first-ever locally manufactured Tucson in the country. The second-gen ix25 will be launched with slight modifications as the second-gen Creta here.