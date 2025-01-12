All-New Toyota Urban Cruiser Debuts at Brussels Motor Show

The all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser has made its global debut at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show, running from January 10 to 19. This compact SUV marks Toyota’s latest entry into the competitive European battery-electric vehicle (BEV) market. Pre-orders are now open in select regions, with deliveries expected by late summer.

Sporting a bold "Urban Tech" design, the Urban Cruiser boasts Toyota's signature "hammerhead" styling with sleek headlights and a wraparound rear light bar, exuding SUV toughness and modernity. Slightly larger than the Yaris Cross, it features a nimble 5.2-meter turning radius for effortless city driving.

Inside, the 2,700 mm wheelbase allows for generous cabin space, complemented by a sliding rear seat that rivals D-segment legroom. The SUV-inspired cabin includes a horizontal instrument panel, elevated seating, and a customizable ambient lighting system with 12 color options.

Built on a dedicated BEV platform, the Urban Cruiser offers two battery choices with advanced lithium-iron phosphate technology. The 49-kWh FWD variant delivers 106 kW (144 hp), while the 61-kWh version offers up to 135 kW (184 hp) with AWD capability. The AWD model features a rear motor for enhanced traction, along with Trail, Snow modes, and Downhill Assist Control.

Safety is paramount, with standard features like adaptive cruise control, pre-collision systems, and lane-keeping assist. High-end tech includes a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a 10.1-inch multimedia system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration, and premium add-ons like a JBL sound system, 360-degree camera, and fixed sunroof.