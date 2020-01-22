Top 5 global cars, SUVs & MPVs we’d love to see at Auto Expo 2020: From Hyundai Grand i10 N Line to Suzuki Jimny

With 5 February 2020 only weeks away now, the countdown to Auto Expo 2020 has begun. Automakers have started revealing their line-ups for the 2020 Delhi Motor Show. Here are the top 5 global cars, SUVs and MPVs we’d love to see at the biennial event.

1. Fourth-gen Suzuki Jimny

Introduced in mid-2018, the fourth-gen Suzuki Jimny has been repeatedly under the rumour mill about being launched in India. It’s probably bound to reach here in a year or two, either as a first-ever Maruti Jimny or the second-gen Maruti Gypsy. According to a recent report, Maruti Suzuki and Suzuki have started working on bringing the mini frame SUV to Indian showrooms.

The latest Suzuki Jimny has garnered a lot of interest in India, and that’s despite the country’s lack of interest in 3-door models. Maybe we’ll get it as a 5-door model, with Suzuki’s Gujarat plant handling the global production. As for the 3-door fourth-gen Suzuki Jimny, it’s made in a Japan-only Kei car specification and in a bigger, global specification. The latter is even sold with a Sierra suffix in some markets.

2. Hyundai Grand i10 N Line

Moving to its third generation, the Hyundai i10 has received a performance-focused N Line variant. However, only the Euro-spec car has been introduced in the souped-up variant until now. Reports suggest that the Indian-spec car, sold as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios since the latest full model change, will also get an N Line variant in the future.

The Hyundai Grand i10 N Line would offer enhanced styling with unique bumpers and grille, exclusive 16-inch alloy wheels, N Line emblem and red highlights on various elements, as well as a skid plate and diffuser. Inside, expect N-branded steering wheel and gearshift lever, red highlights, metal pedals and sporty seats to give the occupants a more dynamic feeling.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Grand i10 N Line should pack the 1.0L T-GDi turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine likely producing 100 PS at 6,000 rpm and 17.5 kg.m (171.62 Nm) of torque at 1,500-4,000 rpm. A 5-speed manual transmission with optimised gear ratios will likely be standard. The suspension could be stiffer in this variant.

3. Suzuki Swift Sport

Maruti Suzuki has never launched the Suzuki Swift Sport but it has showcased it Auto Expo in the past. So, we see no reason why it shouldn’t display the third-gen Suzuki Swift Sport at Auto Expo 2020. After all, Indian customers are finally becoming more open-minded to pricey models from even mainstream brands.

4. Renault Grand Scenic

The demand for MPVs in India is rising, and customers have started accepting pricey global models as well. The Toyota Innova Crysta, despite being significantly pricier than its predecessor, is seeing great demand. Maruti Suzuki has an MPV positioned above the Maruti Ertiga in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Kia is set to launch a circa-INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom) Carnival minivan at Auto Expo 2020 next month.

The previous generation Renault Grand Scenic was imported to India for evaluation but was ruled out. Perhaps the new generation Renault Grand Scenic has better market circumstances at hand and deserves being considered as a CKD import for trial. The import norms have been relaxed and are in favour of such experiments now. Such a model, if priced attractively below under INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom), would work wonders for Renault. It would also help it eradicate its image of being a low-cost brand in our market. Auto Expo 2020 would be the perfect place to gauge customer interest in this model.

5. Kia Ceed GT Line

The Kia Ceed is a compact hatchback that competes with the likes of Hyundai i30 and Ford Focus. This segment is non-existent in India, because of the unfavourable tax structure and the old-school mindset of customers of seeing hatchbacks not being worthy of anything over INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom). However, if the decision to launch the Kia Carnival here has shown anything, it’s that Kia’s willing to dare and step in segments others have been neglecting for years now.

Last year, it was reported that the sportier-looking GT Line variant of the Kia Ceed positioned below the GT performance variant of the car is under consideration for India. Maybe we’ll get to see it at Auto Expo 2020 if Kia is still interested in gauging customer interest in this model to launch it as a niche offering. If launched, the Kia Ceed GT Line would be a locally assembled CKD import priced somewhere between INR 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Ceed GT Line is basically a stripped-down Kia Ceed GT offering performance similar to a regular Kia Ceed but a sportier styling similar to the Kia Ceed GT.