2020 Hyundai Verna to debut in India at Auto Expo 2020

Last year, the Chinese-spec 2020 Hyundai Verna was officially unveiled at the Chengdu Motor Show and launched along with the 2020 Hyundai ix25. At Auto Expo this year, the Indian-spec 2020 Hyundai Verna will reportedly debut along with the 2020 Hyundai Creta.

Like the Chinese-spec facelifted Hyundai Verna, the Indian-spec facelifted Hyundai Verna should feature a much sharper and modern looking exterior design. The visual changes may be so extensive the mid-cycle refresh appears to be a full model change instead.

The Chinese-spec 2020 Hyundai Verna features a highly aggressive front-end with new headlamps, sharper three-dimensional radiator grille and a more muscular bumper which has design reflections of the 2019 Hyundai Elantra. At the back, it has a beefier looking bumper which contributes to an overall stretched-out appearance of the car. Like every other modern Hyundai vehicle, this one has connected tail lamps. The only difference on the sides is the newly designed machined alloy wheels in a dual-tone colour scheme. On the inside, the main changes are the 12.3-inch fully-digital LCD instrument panel and a larger, 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system.

As far as dimensions go, the new Hyundai Verna spans 4,405 mm in length, 1,720 in width and 1,455 mm in height and has a wheelbase is 2,600 mm. It sources power from the G4LC 1.4L naturally aspirated petrol-sipping engine. It delivers 100 PS of power and 132.2 Nm of torque. This engine comes teamed-up with a 6-speed AT or a CVT and allows a top speed of the 185 km/h.

Also Read: Hyundai AX micro-SUV concept to debut at Auto Expo 2020

The Indian-spec new Hyundai Verna will likely be sold with the BS-VI 1.5L petrol and diesel engines of the Kia Seltos. However, at launch, only the petrol unit is said to be offered. More on this has been covered in a separate report.