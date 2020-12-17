Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 & Svartpilen 401 India launch on hold for now

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 will not be introduced in our country anytime soon. Various reports are suggesting that the company has confirmed to put the India launch of the Husqvarna 401 Twins on hold for now. Why? There’s no information on that.

Previously, the Husqvarna 401 Twins were supposed to reach the dealerships in April this year. Then the Covid-19 pandemic engulfed the country and reports were hinting that both the motorcycles will finally see the light of the day in the Indian market by the end of 2020. Now, when we are at the year-end, we get to learn that we would have to wait even more to see the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 in the flesh as Husqvarna has confirmed it is putting the launch of these machines in India for hold.

Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 spied testing in India

Both the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 are produced in India for the international markets. In fact, they are being exported overseas since early this year. The fact that Husqvarna motorcycles share the engine and several other cycle parts with KTM products, manufacturing them should be that much more convenient and less expensive for Bajaj Auto. Also, the Husqvarna 250 Twins, which were launched in the country in February 2020, have been received quite well by the Indian audience. Considering these points, it seems that there is a good scope for the Husqvarna 401 Twins in the market and, perhaps, the company would launch them here eventually.

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 look identical to their respective younger siblings, the Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250. Powering them, however, is the larger and frantic 373.3cc single-cylinder engine which we have seen in the KTM 390 Duke and 390 Adventure. This mill can produce 43.5 PS of power and 37 Nm of torque.

For more Husqvarna news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.