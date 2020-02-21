India-made Husqvarna 401 exports commence - Report

KTM-Bajaj has commenced exports of Husqvarna motorcycles manufactured at their Chakan-based facility near Pune. The company has exported 106 units of Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401.

The exports will see a significant increment once the production streamlines. The production of the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 at the Chakan plant was scheduled to commence in December 2019.

Both the motorcycles were expected to be showcased at the India Bike Week 2019 in December last year. However, Husqvarna surprised everyone with the unveiling of new quarter-litre products, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250. It also plans to retail the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 which will also be manufactured in India at the same Chakan plant.

The Husqvarna motorcycles will be retailed via the upgraded KTM dealerships. These new outlets will be retailing both KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles, much like the arrangement which Bajaj had for KTM and smaller capacity Kawasaki motorcycles, except with extra branding for the other brand (Husqvarna in this case). At present, there are 125 KTM-Husqvarna outlets. However, Bajaj Auto plans to increase it to 350 outlets in the next few months.

The Husqvarna motorcycles share the engine and several other cycle parts with KTM products. This makes it easy for KTM-Bajaj to manufacturer the Huskies in India. Besides that, KTM-Bajaj will be exporting Husqvarna branded products to Europe as well as the United States.

Select KTM dealerships have also commenced accepting pre-bookings for the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250. Both the motorcycles are expected to be launched in India this month (February 2020). We expect these motorcycles to be priced at a premium over the corresponding KTM product.

KTM has also upgraded its entire range of products to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms.