Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 & Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 launched at INR 1.8 lakh

Ever since Husqvarna showcased the Vitpilen 250 & Svartpilen 250 at the India Bike Week 2019, we’ve been very curious about both these bikes and were waiting impatiently for them to be launched in India. Well, the wait is now over as Bajaj Auto has just launched these 250 Twins at an introductory price of INR 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Out of the two, the Vitpilen 250 is a sporty cafe racer with clip-on handlebars and an immersive riding posture for that connected feel. On the other hand, the Svartpilen 250 is a rugged urban explorer with dual-purpose tyres and an upright riding posture.

Commenting on the launch of the Husqvarna 250 Twins, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “The premium motorcycle segment has seen a strong growth in India over the last five years of almost 19% CAGR, with two broad classes of motorcycles - sporty high-performance motorcycles and lifestyle motorcycles with limited performance. The Husqvarna twins are superbly crafted and will be a game-changer in the lifestyle performance segment. They offer a great package of superior dynamic performance and a unique Swedish design language. The Husqvarnas are meant for progressive riders who have an evolved taste, a strong appreciation for style and don’t want a compromise between performance and elegant design. We look forward to seeing Husqvarna replicate the success of KTM motorcycles by targeting a different and complementary consumer segment.”

Both the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 share various parts and components. They mount a 248.8cc single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine which produces 30 PS of max power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission and comes with Bosch EFI.

Husqvarna motorcycles will be sold in India out of KTM showrooms, which have been upgraded to accommodate the Swedish brand. Starting early March, the Husqvarna twins will be available at 100 showrooms across 45 cities. Over the next 5 months, the footprint will be expanded to almost 400 KTM showrooms across 275 towns.