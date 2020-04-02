Bajaj Auto expecting to launch Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 in India this month - IAB Report

Bajaj Auto expects to launch the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 in India this month. If the Coronavirus outbreak hasn't affected the plan, the new bike could be in KTM showrooms in just a matter of weeks.

In the past, there have been multiple sightings of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401’s prototype being tested on the Indian roads. Husqvarna was supposed to make its Indian debut with the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401. The Swedish company was expected to showcase both the motorcycles at the India Bike Week 2019. However, that didn’t happen and instead of the 401s, Husqvarna came up with the 250s.

Bajaj Auto is already manufacturing the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 at its Chakan-based facility near Pune. The company started the export of the motorcycle in February 2020. So, the launch of the Black Arrow in India this month is possible. However, since the country is on a complete lockdown until at least 14 April 2020 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it might cause a delay in the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401’s launch.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is based on the KTM 390 Duke. It uses a 373 cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, DOHC engine that produces 32 kW or 44 BHP of maximum power and 37 Nm of peak torque. The liquid-cooled powerplant is linked to a six-speed gearbox. Since the Svartpilen 401 is more off-road biased, it features knobbier tyres and a single-piece, tube-type, tall and wide handlebar that offers a slightly upright riding posture.

The suspension setup of the Svartpilen 401 includes 43 mm WP Apex USD forks at the front with a travel of 142 mm and WP Apex monoshock at the rear with a travel of 150 mm. A 300 mm disc brake up-front with a 4-piston radial calliper and a 230 mm rear disc handle the braking duties. Bosch 9MB dual-channel ABS is present as a safety feature.

Considering that Husqvarna has priced the Svartpilen 250 below the KTM 250 Duke, chances are that the Svarpilen 401 could be affordable than the KTM 390 Duke which currently retails at INR 2,52,928 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

