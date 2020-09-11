Husqvarna to launch Svartpilen 401 & Vitpilen 401 in India this year

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 would soon be joined by their respective elder siblings as the India launch of the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 is expected to take place this year. While an exact timeline has not been defined by the company, considering that we only have a few months left before the year ends, we suspect the Husqvarna 401 Twins to break cover sooner than expected.

Just like the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are based on the KTM 250 Duke, the upcoming Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 has the 390 Duke as their foundation. Several parts and components like the WP USD front forks, rear monoshock, braking system, Trellis frame, and more have been borrowed from the KTM.

Another important thing from the 390 Duke that will make its way to the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 is the high-compression dynamite of an engine. This 373.3cc single-cylinder powerplant is meant for sheer performance. It is a liquid-cooled motor which has been tuned to pump out 43.5 PS of power and 37 Nm of torque. Husqvarna is unlikely to change the output figures for the 401 Twins.

While the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 borrow the hardware and the engine from the 390 Duke, their design and styling are identical to their 250 counterparts. Features such as full-LED lighting, fully-digital instrument cluster, Bosch ABS will be present in both the 401 models. The Svartpilen 401 will be more of a rugged urban explorer with dual-purpose tyres and an upright riding posture whereas the Vitpilen 401 will be a sporty cafe racer with clip-on handlebars and an immersive riding posture for that connected feel.

Considering that Husqvarna priced the 250 Twins (INR 1.85 lakh*) well below the 250 Duke (INR 2.05 lakh*), we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 carry a price tag with a figure much more affordable than that of the 390 Duke which retails at INR 2.58 lakh*. When launched, the 401 Huskies will rival with their Austrian sibling along with the Bajaj Dominar 400 and soon-to-be-launched BS6 BMW G 310 R.

