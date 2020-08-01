Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 spied testing in India, launch soon - Report

The Husqvarna Svarpilen 200 has been spied testing in India. The new 200cc motorcycle from the Swedish manufacturer is expected to be launched in the country soon.

Husqvarna was expected to make its debut in the Indian market with the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401. However, the company took the industry by surprise when it unveiled the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 at the IBW 2019. Now, it seems that Husqvarna is working to expand its product line-up in our country because the Svartpilen 200 has been spotted testing on our roads.

As per the latest reports, the test mule of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 has been caught on camera near Pune. While the bodywork of the 200cc motorcycle has been heavily camouflaged, the design and aesthetics will likely be identical to the quarter-litre Svartpilen. In fact, most of the parts and components will be borrowed from the Svartpilen 250. The main difference will be the engine.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 is expected to use the same 199.5cc single-cylinder engine which powers the KTM 200 Duke. It is a liquid-cooled mill which complies with the Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. In the Austrian motorcycle, it is tuned to churn out a maximum power of 25 PS and 19.3 Nm of peak torque and is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 - Which one to buy?

While the details regarding the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 price and launch are unknown at the moment, it is very obvious that the new motorcycle will be more affordable than the Svartpilen 250 which was launched at INR 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) earlier this year and received a price hike of INR 4.7K in May. With the Svartpilen 200, Husqvarna will become much more accessible to the masses. Regarding the launch, it might happen soon, perhaps, in the next couple of months.