Honda SP160 Launched in India, Available in 2 Variants From Rs 1.17 Lakh

Taking forward the legacy of brand SP, Honda has launched the all new SP160. The bold, sporty and stylish SP160 has been designed to deliver power with great performance suitable for daily commuting.

The all-new Honda SP160 is meticulously designed to align with the preferences of riders who seek a blend of sportiness and practicality. The motorcycle’s bold tank design paired with sporty shrouds presents a powerful amalgamation of fierceness and vitality. The sporty nature of the motorcycle is further emphasized by its aerodynamic under cowl. The bold LED Headlamp grants it a premium aesthetic, while the bold design of the LED Tail lamp confers an exceptional identity.

At the core of the Honda SP160 lies the OBD2-compliant Honda’s mid-size advanced 160cc Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) engine that provides improved performance and an unparalleled level of fuel efficiency.

The all new Honda SP160 is equipped with single channel ABS (Anti-lock brake system) that gives an enhanced braking performance on the roads. It effectively prevents the wheels from locking up in emergency situations or on slippery surfaces, thus ensuring greater sense of confidence while riding. The petal disc brake dissipates heat effectively which improves the overall braking efficiency.

The single disc variant costs Rs 1.17 lakh whereas the dual disc model will set you back by Rs 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom).