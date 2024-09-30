McLaren W1 Confirmed as Successor to F1 and P1 Supercars

McLaren Automotive has officially announced the McLaren W1, the latest addition to its prestigious ‘1’ car lineage, set to be unveiled on October 6, 2024, at 13:00 BST. This new supercar represents a significant chapter in McLaren’s storied history, following in the footsteps of the iconic F1 and the groundbreaking P1.

The W1 name pays homage to McLaren’s racing heritage, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the team’s first Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship win and Emerson Fittipaldi’s 1974 World Drivers’ Championship victory.

Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive, emphasized that the W1 embodies the core principles of a true supercar. He stated, “The McLaren W1 is the ultimate expression of a McLaren supercar. Born from our rich racing history and World Championship mindset, W1 pushes the boundaries of performance and is worthy of the ‘1’ name.”

As anticipation builds for its reveal, the McLaren W1 is poised to redefine supercar performance standards, continuing the legacy established by its legendary predecessors.