Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Pattern With New Features Launched in India

The Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Pattern is the latest addition to the 155cc sportbike's variants available for purchase in India. The company has also added a few new features to spice things up.

Yamaha has used water dipping techniques to give the Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Pattern its new and differentiating looks - basically the carbon fibre pattern. It has been done with such precision that it resembles the original carbon fibre.

Apart from the aesthetic changes, the Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Pattern also comes with turn-by-turn navigation as well as volume and music control. These features are accessible using the Yamaha Y-connect app after pairing a smartphone using Bluetooth.

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged.

To buy the Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Pattern, you'd need to shell out Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Yamaha is also offering the new features (not the carbon fibre pattern) in the R15 standard silver colour for Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).