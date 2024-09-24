Tata Motors Launches India's First Turbocharged CNG Vehicle

Tata Motors has made history by launching India’s first turbocharged CNG vehicle, the Tata Nexon CNG. This new variant adds to the Nexon's versatility, making it the only vehicle in India available with four distinct powertrains – petrol, diesel, electric, and now CNG.

Powered by a 1.2L turbocharged engine, the Nexon CNG delivers an impressive 100PS of power and 170Nm of torque, ensuring strong performance without compromising on fuel efficiency. The SUV continues Tata’s legacy of safety and superior performance, now with the added benefit of cleaner fuel.

In terms of practicality, the Nexon CNG offers a segment-leading 321-liter boot space, thanks to Tata’s innovative twin-cylinder technology. It also boasts luxury features like a panoramic sunroof, leatherette ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch Harman infotainment system, and a fully digital instrument cluster, making it the most premium CNG SUV in its class.

With prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to Rs 14.59 lakh, the Tata Nexon CNG is a good option for eco-conscious buyers.