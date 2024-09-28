BYD Shark Hybrid Pickup Truck Launch in Panama

BYD has introduced the BYD Shark hybrid pickup truck in Panama, marking its first hybrid model in the country. The Shark pickup, built on BYD’s DMO platform, is designed for both business and personal use, meeting the growing demand in Panama’s pickup market.

The Shark features dual electric motors delivering over 430 horsepower, reaching 0-100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds. With a top speed of 160 km/h, the truck is powered by a 29.58 kWh blade battery, offering a combined range of 840 kilometers.

At the launch event, BYD showcased an outdoor camping scenario with the Shark and highlighted its other electric models, including the Tang, Yuan Plus, Seal, and Dolphin. BYD aims to further expand its presence in Panama, supporting the country's green transportation goals.

