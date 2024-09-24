BYD's Denza Z9GT Secures 5,000 Orders in Just 36 Hours

Denza, BYD's premium NEV brand, has made a strong debut with its Z9GT, racking up over 5,000 orders within just 36 hours of its launch. This overwhelming response highlights the initial popularity of Denza’s latest offering.

The Z9GT, launched on September 20, is the first model in Denza’s Z series, with GT representing Grand Tourer. Available in three PHEV and two BEV variants, the model starts at RMB 334,800 ($47,480) and goes up to RMB 414,800.

The first 10,000 customers are being rewarded with extra Denza points worth RMB 520. The limited-edition PHEV First Edition, restricted to 2010 units, has already sold out, marking Denza’s successful entry into the luxury electric vehicle space.

The Z9GT comes equipped with BYD's advanced e3 technology, offering rear-wheel steering and an impressive 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 3.4 seconds. This innovation places the Z9GT among the top performers in its segment.

BYD, which acquired full ownership of Denza earlier this month, continues to strengthen its premium NEV portfolio with this impressive launch.

