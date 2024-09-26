All-New Skoda Elroq Teased Ahead of World Premiere

Škoda Auto has released a teaser for its all-new electric compact SUV, the Elroq. This marks the debut of Škoda's Modern Solid design language, which emphasizes a robust yet functional aesthetic. The Elroq's official world premiere will be held on 1 October at 19:30 CEST, with a live broadcast on Škoda’s Instagram and TikTok channels.

The teaser video highlights key exterior details, including the Elroq’s Tech-Deck Face with sleek LED Matrix headlights and bold bonnet lettering. Designed for both urban and outdoor driving, the fully electric Elroq is compact yet versatile, offering a tight turning radius ideal for city maneuverability.

Also read: Hyundai and Skoda's Latest Collaboration: What is it About

The unveiling will take place on a media cube in Prague’s city center, and a recording of the event will be available afterward on Škoda’s Storyboard and YouTube channels.