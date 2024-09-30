100 Million & Counting: Hyundai Celebrates 100 Million Vehicles Produced Worldwide

Hyundai Motor Company has reached a major milestone, producing its 100 millionth vehicle just 57 years after its founding. This impressive achievement highlights Hyundai's rapid growth in the global automotive industry. The company celebrated the occasion with a special ceremony at its Ulsan Plant in Korea.

As a gesture of gratitude to its loyal customers, Hyundai handed over the 100 millionth and first vehicle—an IONIQ 5—during a special handover ceremony. The vehicle symbolized the company's commitment to continuous innovation, marked by a celebratory display titled "100 million and 1."

Hyundai's journey has been powered by the launch of premium brands like Genesis, the performance-focused N brand, and the push into electric vehicles with models like the IONIQ 5, which features Hyundai’s advanced E-GMP platform. With production facilities in key markets such as Turkey, India, the U.S., and the Czech Republic, Hyundai continues its global expansion, having already hit 50 million vehicles back in 2013.

“Reaching global cumulative production of 100 million vehicles is a meaningful milestone that was possible thanks to our customers around the world who have chosen and supported Hyundai Motor since the very beginning,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “Taking on bold challenges and being in constant pursuit of innovation has enabled us to achieve rapid growth and will empower us to take ‘one step further’ toward another 100 million units as a mobility game changer.”