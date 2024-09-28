Abandoned 1976 Corvette Stingray Shines Again After 15 Years

A neglected 1976 Corvette Stingray, untouched for 15 years, has undergone a remarkable transformation after its first wash in over a decade. Discovered under layers of dirt and cobwebs, this C3 Corvette still boasts some shine, thanks to a previous restoration that included a repaint and a ground effects package.

Originally equipped with a 180-horsepower 5.7-liter V8, this Corvette retains its classic engine but sports chrome valve covers and non-factory American Racing wheels. Its interior, redone in a white and black combination, has aged over time but remains largely intact, with the seats and trim responding well to the deep clean.

Despite years of neglect, the Corvette's paintwork has held up impressively, surpassing factory quality in some areas. After a wash and polish, the black finish gleams once again, though a few imperfections remain. The chrome wheels, though rusted in spots, also cleaned up well.

While the car isn’t yet running, its current owner is eager to complete the restoration and get this classic Corvette back on the road. With a refreshed exterior and interior, it’s on track to becoming a stylish daily driver once more.