JLR Invests £500 Million to Modernize its Halewood for EV Production

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is investing £500 million to overhaul its historic Halewood plant, originally built in 1963, into a cutting-edge facility for electric vehicles (EVs). This investment will allow the factory to produce electric, combustion, and hybrid vehicles simultaneously.

With £250 million already invested, Halewood has seen over a million hours of construction in the past year. The plant has expanded by 32,364 sqm and now houses advanced EV production lines, 750 autonomous robots, ADAS calibration rigs, and laser alignment technology to ensure precise assembly. Cloud-based digital systems manage production, earning it the title of a "factory of the future."

This move aligns with JLR’s Reimagine strategy to electrify all its brands by 2030 and achieve carbon net-zero by 2039. Halewood will eventually transition to JLR’s first fully electric production facility, marking a significant step toward a sustainable future.