2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched with Performance Upgrades

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 has hit the Indian market with significant upgrades aimed at enhancing performance and rider experience. With an 11% boost in power, the motorcycle now comes equipped with advanced features like Bi-directional QuickShifter, Cruise Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and aerodynamic winglets.

Powered by a reverse-inclined DOHC engine, the Apache RR 310 delivers 38 PS at 9800 rpm and 29 Nm of torque at 7900 rpm, providing four riding modes—Track, Sport, Urban, and Rain. The redesigned air intake and lightweight aluminium forged piston help the engine rev more freely, delivering smoother power output.

New aerodynamic winglets generate 3 kg of downforce for added stability during high-speed runs, while the motorcycle also offers first-in-segment technologies like Cornering Cruise Control, Cornering ABS, and Wheelie Control, thanks to the advanced 6D IMU system.

TVS' ‘Built To Order’ platform continues with this model, offering two customizable BTO kits—Dynamic and Dynamic Pro—along with adjustable suspension and personalized race replica color options. The 2024 Apache RR 310 blends power, precision, and customization, making it a top choice for performance enthusiasts.

The all-new TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle will be available in two colours - Bomber Grey which is a new addition and the Racing Red with a new livery.