EXCLUSIVE: Honda H'ness CB350-Based Scrambler to Launch on Feb-16

Honda released a teaser last month which revealed that the Japanese two-wheeler giant will launch a new motorcycle in India on 16 February 2021. Going by the details shared in the teaser image, it appeared that this new product would be based on the Honda H’ness CB350 and could either be a cafe racer or scrambler version of the same.

Of course, Honda hasn’t made any official announcement regarding it as of now. But we have learned from our sources that the forthcoming motorcycle will indeed be based on the Honda H'Ness CB350 and it is going to be a scrambler!

There also have been some rumours circling the internet that Honda’s new launch would be a larger capacity motorcycle, perhaps, the CB500, which would help the brand to compete with the Royal Enfield 650 Twins. Well, those rumours are now put to rest because our sources tell us that the upcoming CB350-based Honda motorcycle will be a scrambler.

Also Read: Honda H’ness CB 350 Top Speed Test - How Fast Can Meteor 350 Rival Go?

Honda H'Ness CB350 Scrambler Features

Here are some of the features that Honda is expected to provide with the new CB350 Scrambler:

Twin rear shock absorbers

Disc brakes on both ends

Upswept exhaust

Full-LED lighting

Alloy wheels with dual-purpose tyres

Single-piece step-up seat

New taillight

New side turn indicators

Hazard lights

Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)

Semi-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity

Gear position indicator

Side stand with engine inhibitor

Honda H'Ness CB350 Scrambler Specs

Since the new Honda Scrambler will be based on the H’ness CB350, it is very likely to use the same engine. It’s a 348.36cc single which produces 21hp of max power at 5500rpm and 30Nm of peak torque at 3000rpm. Honda might change tinker around with these figures as per the Scrambler’s character.

A couple of months after the H’ness CB350 was launched, speculations about Honda working on a cafe racer and scrambler version of the motorcycle emerged. Based on those speculations and using his imagination, IndianAutosBlog’s inhouse digital artist also came up with the renderings of the two alleged models. You can check them out here - Cafe Racer rendering and Scrambler rendering.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.