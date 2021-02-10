Honda H’ness CB 350 Top Speed Test - How Fast Can Meteor 350 Rival Go?

Even though it has been only a few months since the Honda H’ness CB 350 and Royal Enfield Meteor 350 were launched in India, both the bikes seem to have been successful in creating their own fan following in the domestic market. Undoubtedly, they are also each other’s prime rival. While we have already conducted a drag race between the two (which you can check out at the end of this article), it’s time to find out the Honda H’ness CB 350 top speed.

The above video has been uploaded by YouTuber Bigbang Biker. He tries to check how fast can the Meteor 350 rival go. In his first top speed run, he is able to come close to the 120km/h mark. Even though he pushed the motorcycle hard, the speed gain was quite slow. He explains how the headwind must have affected the outcome.

For his second attempt, the rider takes a u-turn. So, the headwind is now acting as the tailwind. As a result, he’s able to achieve a top speed of just above 130km/h, however, it takes a long time for the motorcycle to reach this mark. During the final part of the video, we can see that the rider makes another go for the top speed and this time he has a pillion on-board. Surprisingly, the Honda H’ness CB 350 touches the 135km/h mark but it takes forever to achieve this figure.

So, perhaps, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that the comfortable cruising speed on the Honda H’ness CB 350 should be 90-110km/h. What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments below.

Interestingly, Honda is preparing to launch a new motorcycle that is likely to be based on the H’ness CB 350. The company had released the teaser image last month announcing that the new bike will break cover on 16 February 2021. With less than a week remaining in that, we are pretty excited about Honda’s upcoming product. Are you?

