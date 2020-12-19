Here’s how a Honda H’ness CB 350 Scrambler would look like

Honda has done a good job with the design of the H’ness CB 350. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival carries several styling features that would make you look at the motorcycle at least twice. We have earlier shared a digital interpretation of the Cafe Racer version of the retro-modern motorcycle with you guys. Now, IndianAutosBlog’s in-house designer Shoeb Kalania has come up with a Honda H’ness CB 350 Scrambler rendering.

As can be seen in the rendered image, a lot of changes have been implemented in the Honda H’ness CB 350 to turn it into a Scrambler. For starters, the fuel tank of the motorcycle has been redesigned to go with the overall theme. It appears to be a bit boxy and smaller. It, however, features tank grips and Honda logo. The seat has also been replaced with a more suitable one. There is a totally new exhaust system as well which certainly brings out the ‘Scrambler’ character of the motorcycle.

Also Read: How different is Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition from the Std model?

The Honda H’ness CB 350 Scrambler rendering also has wire-spoke wheels instead of the alloy wheels which the original motorcycle comes equipped with. There’s a sturdy-looking bash plate to provide the necessary protection. The swingarm appears to be different, too. The road tyres have been replaced by a set of mild dual-purpose ones. Gone are the chrome elements that used to impart the retro look. With the grey colour option, the motorcycle now looks more purposeful. There are a few minor touches that we really like. For example, the headlight surround has been finished in black that gels with the overall visual appeal of the bike. Also, the front fender has been shortened for an interesting look.

What remains untouched in the Honda H’ness CB 350 Scrambler is the engine. It is the same 348cc single-cylinder mill that has been tuned to produce 21 bhp of maximum power at 5500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3000 rpm. It is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

What do you think of the Honda H’ness CB 350 Scrambler rendering? Should the Japanese brand consider making something similar into a reality? Let us know with a comment below.

For more such interesting renderings, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.