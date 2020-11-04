What if the Honda H’ness CB 350 was a cafe-racer? - IAB Rendering

The all-new H’ness CB 350 is Honda’s latest premium offering for its customers in India. The motorcycle is being sold via the company’s Big Wing dealerships which are located in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The new model features several interesting elements that impart a retro look to it. While the visual appeal of the H’ness CB 350 is pretty impressive, we were wondering what if the motorcycle was a cafe-racer? IndianAutoBlog’s in-house digital artist Shoeb has the answer.

As always, Shoeb let his imagination horses on the loose and created a fantastic Honda H’ness CB 350 cafe-racer rendering. You’d instantly notice that the overall stance of the motorcycle has become much sportier thanks to the clip-on handlebars which provide a slightly forward-biased riding position but it doesn’t seem to very demanding since the footpegs remain at their original location.

Adding to the appearance of the H’ness CB 350 cafe-racer, we have black fork gaiters and silver bar-end mirrors. The new graphics on the fuel tank also do a pretty good job in enhancing the motorcycle’s sex appeal. They look very elegant and go well with the bike’s character. Shoeb has replaced the stock seat of the H’ness CB 350 with a single-seat that features a cowl at the back. The rear grab rail has also been removed and the side panels carry the ‘Cafe-Racer’ stickers. These alterations really make the motorcycle a head-turner.

Also Read: Honda Hornet 2.0-based Adventure model imagined - IAB Rendering

The 348cc single-cylinder engine of the H’ness CB 350 is capable of delivering 21 bhp of maximum power and 30 Nm of peak torque. These are decent output figures and should be able to provide all the fun that is expected from a cafe-racer of this size and displacement. What do you think of the Honda H’ness CB 350 cafe-racer rendering? Share your views with a comment below.

For more such interesting renderings, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.