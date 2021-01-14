Honda H’ness CB 350 to be rebadged as Honda GB 350 in Japan - Report

The new Honda H’ness CB 350 made its global debut in India. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival was launched in September 2020 and has created quite a fan base in a short span. Now, it seems that it's time for the CB 350 to impress enthusiasts in other countries. A new media report claims that the retro-modern motorcycle is expected to be launched in Japan soon and would go by the moniker Honda GB 350.

There is no official statement from Honda regarding the launch of the CB 350 in Japan. The company has also not commented on the report that it is going to name the motorcycle as Honda GB 350 in the Land of the Rising Sun. We are expecting to learn more about this in the near future.

Also Read: What if the Honda H’ness CB 350 was a cafe-racer? - IAB Rendering

In India, the Honda H’ness CB 350 price starts at INR 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom) after a recent hike. This converts to JPY 264,959. In Japan, earlier reports claimed that the CB 350 would fall in the JPY 550,000 to JPY 600,000 (INR 3.86 lakh to INR 4.21 lakh) range. However, new development suggests that the upcoming motorcycle could be launched at an even more affordable price tag of JPY 499,000 (INR 3.50 lakh).

Several reasons have been stated behind this reduced figure. For example, the CB 350 in India already complies with the BS6 emission regulations which are equivalent to the Euro 5 norms. Thus, Honda would not need to make any changes to meet the Japanese emission standards. Also, since the motorcycle comes with ABS as standard in the Indian market, the company would not need to add it for the customers in Japan. Perhaps, there would be only a single variant of the so-called Honda GB 350 in the brand's home country.

As for the specs, they are likely to remain more or less the same - a 350cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine capable of putting out 21 hp of max power at 5500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3000 rpm. Telescopic forks upfront and dual shock absorbers at the rear for the suspension duties. Braking would come from disc brakes at both the ends.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: young-machine.com]