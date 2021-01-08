Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival, Honda H’ness CB 350 price in India hiked

The Honda H’ness CB 350 price in India has been increased. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival has now become dearer by up to INR 2500.
The Honda H’ness CB 350 was one of the most anticipated motorcycles of 2020. It was launched in September last year. Its base DLX model had a price tag of INR 1.85 lakh* whereas the DLX Pro variant was slightly more expensive at INR 1.90 lakh*. Now, they have become costlier by up to INR 2500. Following is a detailed table for the revised prices.
|Honda H’ness CB 350
|Model
|Old Price*
|New Price*
|Price Hike
|DLX
|INR 1,85,000
|INR 1,86,500
|INR 1500
|DLX Pro
|INR 1,90,000
|INR 1,92,500
|INR 2500
As it can be seen, the DLX variant of the Honda H’ness CB 350 has received a hike of INR 1500 and the DLX Pro model now costs INR 2500 more than before. Apart from these revisions, Honda has implemented no other changes in the motorcycle.
Honda H’ness CB 350 Specs
Powering the H’ness CB 350 is a 350cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It delivers a maximum power of 21 hp at 5500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque is generated at 3000 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 5-speed gearbox.
Honda H’ness CB 350 Features
The Honda H’ness CB 350 is a mix of retro and modern elements. It comes equipped with a full-LED headlight which is accompanied by a classic turn signal on either side. Other features include a gorgeous fuel tank, rearview mirrors, single-piece seat, side panels, and taillamp. Honda has used a single-piece handlebar that should offer an upright and relaxed riding position. There is also a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer. Bluetooth connectivity is available too, which allows riders to avail the benefit of several useful functions such as navigation, telephony, and music.
Other features include:
- Hazard lamps
- Chrome exhaust
- Alloy wheels
- Telescopic front forks
- Twin rear shock absorbers
- Disc brakes on both the ends
- Dual-channel ABS
- Dual-wire throttle cable
- Engine kill switch
- Side stand indicator
- Honda selectable torque control
*Ex-showroom, Gurgaon