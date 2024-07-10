2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition Hits Indian Market

TVS Motor Company has unveiled the 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition, a model inspired by the rich heritage of TVS Racing and designed for performance enthusiasts.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 has been a pioneer in the performance segment since its debut in 2007. The new Racing Edition features an exclusive Matte Black color scheme, carbon fiber race-inspired graphics, the Racing Edition logo, and striking red alloy wheels.

Rooted in TVS Racing's DNA, the Apache series exemplifies cutting-edge engineering and performance innovation. Each model showcases advanced technology, from state-of-the-art engine design to sophisticated rider aids, enhancing performance, rider engagement, and safety. TVS's Track To Road philosophy drives continuous innovation, translating race-proven technologies into street-legal performance, making the Apache a highly aspirational motorcycle brand.

The 2024 Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition comes equipped with India's most powerful 160cc air-cooled engine, delivering 16.04 PS at 8750 RPM. It boasts best-in-segment features, including three ride modes (Sport, Urban, and Rain), a digital LCD cluster with TVS SmartXonnect, LED headlamps and tail lamps, and Glide Through Technology (GTT).

Priced at ₹128,720 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition is available for booking at authorized TVS dealerships across India starting today.