Norton Motorcycles to Debut 6 New Models in 3 Years

Norton Motorcycles, the legendary British brand, is gearing up to introduce six new models to the international market by 2027.

Starting in 2025, these new motorcycles will mark the first fresh additions to Norton's lineup since TVS Motor Company acquired the brand in 2020. Until now, Norton has focused on enhancing its existing models.

Details about the upcoming bikes are still under wraps, but Sudarshan Venu, MD of TVS Motor Company, assured that they will stay true to Norton’s heritage. He also clarified that these new models won’t be based on the 650cc Atlas or Nomad prototypes from 2018.

While Norton will maintain its premium status, Venu hinted that the new lineup will be more affordable compared to the current offerings. Despite the lower price point, the new models will continue to uphold the brand's high standards.

Source: Autocar India via Team-BHP