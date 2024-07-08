Ducati Launches World's Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Bike in India

08/07/2024

Ducati has launched the all-new Hypermotard 698 Mono in India, boasting the title of the world's most powerful single-cylinder motorcycle. Designed for thrills on both track and city streets, this bike promises an unparalleled riding experience.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Front Quarter

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is equipped with a record-breaking engine, iconic Ducati design, advanced electronics, a lightweight chassis, and comfortable ergonomics. Priced at INR 16,50,000 (Ex-Showroom India), deliveries will commence by the end of July.

Aesthetics and Performance:

The bike flaunts a Supermotard racing look with a compact, aggressive, and sporty design. Key features include double exhausts mounted on the tail sides, five-spoke alloy wheels with a "Y" design, an LED headlight with a double "C" light profile, a high and flat seat, a high front mudguard, and a sharp tail.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Slide

Advanced Technology:

Packed with cutting-edge features like ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, and Ducati Power Launch, the Hypermotard 698 Mono ensures a fun and safe ride even for less experienced riders.

