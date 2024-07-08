Ducati Launches World's Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Bike in India

Ducati has launched the all-new Hypermotard 698 Mono in India, boasting the title of the world's most powerful single-cylinder motorcycle. Designed for thrills on both track and city streets, this bike promises an unparalleled riding experience.

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is equipped with a record-breaking engine, iconic Ducati design, advanced electronics, a lightweight chassis, and comfortable ergonomics. Priced at INR 16,50,000 (Ex-Showroom India), deliveries will commence by the end of July.

Aesthetics and Performance:

The bike flaunts a Supermotard racing look with a compact, aggressive, and sporty design. Key features include double exhausts mounted on the tail sides, five-spoke alloy wheels with a "Y" design, an LED headlight with a double "C" light profile, a high and flat seat, a high front mudguard, and a sharp tail.

Advanced Technology:

Packed with cutting-edge features like ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, and Ducati Power Launch, the Hypermotard 698 Mono ensures a fun and safe ride even for less experienced riders.