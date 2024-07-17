BMW CE 04: The Future of Electric Scooters Arrives in India

BMW Motorrad has officially opened pre-launch bookings for the highly anticipated CE 04 electric scooter in India, set to launch on July 24, 2024. This cutting-edge scooter is poised to redefine urban commuting with its advanced features and impressive performance.

A Glimpse into the Future

The BMW CE 04 stands out with its futuristic design, featuring adaptive LED headlamps and a sleek 10.25-inch instrument console. This display offers navigation and seamless smartphone connectivity, ensuring you stay connected and informed on the go.

Power and Performance

Underneath its stylish exterior, the CE 04 packs a punch with a liquid-cooled permanent-magnet synchronous motor. This motor delivers a robust 41.4 BHP at 4,900 rpm and an impressive 61 Nm of torque at 1,500 rpm. The scooter can sprint from 0 to 50 km/h in just 2.6 seconds, with a top speed capped at 120 km/h.

Range and Charging

The heart of the CE 04 is its lithium-ion battery pack, providing a maximum range of 129 km on a single charge (WMTC cycle). Charging the battery to full capacity takes 4 hours and 20 minutes with a standard charger, while a fast charger reduces this time to just 1 hour and 40 minutes, making it convenient for daily use.

Superior Ride and Safety

Riding comfort is ensured by the telescopic fork suspension at the front and a side-mounted rear mono-shock. Safety is paramount, with disc brakes on both ends supported by ABS, providing reliable stopping power in all conditions.

