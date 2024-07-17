Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: A New Contender in the Roadster Arena

Royal Enfield has just dropped a new bombshell in the roadster segment with the launch of the Guerrilla 450, priced attractively at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). This bike, poised to shake up the market, comes in three exciting variants.

What Sets the Guerrilla 450 Apart?

While the Guerrilla 450 shares its DNA with the Himalayan 450, there are notable differences. Instead of the upside-down fork found on the Himalayan, the Guerrilla opts for a more traditional telescopic setup. The riding ergonomics have been fine-tuned for a sportier, more aggressive stance, promising an exhilarating ride.

Light and Agile

Weighing in at 185 kg, the Guerrilla 450 is a nimble bike, shedding 11 kg compared to its Himalayan cousin. It rolls on sleek 17-inch alloy wheels, and stopping power is handled by a 310 mm disc at the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear, ensuring confident braking.

Powerhouse Performance

Under the tank, the Guerrilla 450 houses the robust ‘Sherpa 450’ engine. This single-cylinder, liquid-cooled powerhouse churns out 39 BHP at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine and gearbox have been specially tuned to deliver a unique riding experience that’s both powerful and smooth.

Tech-Savvy and Stylish

Riders can choose between a semi-digital instrument console with Tripper navigation or a full-TFT dash, mirroring the tech found on the Himalayan 450. The Guerrilla 450 also comes in five stunning color options, allowing riders to choose a style that suits their personality.