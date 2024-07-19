Bajaj Motorcycles Now on Flipkart

Bajaj Auto has made its entire motorcycle lineup available on Flipkart, India’s popular e-commerce platform. This move makes Bajaj the first to offer such a wide range of motorcycles online, from 100cc to 400cc, including popular models like Pulsar, Dominar, Avenger, Platina, and CT.

Initially, customers in 25 cities can book their Bajaj motorcycles on Flipkart, with plans to expand further. This collaboration enhances Bajaj Auto’s omni-channel experience, simplifying the purchasing process. Special launch offers include up to ₹5,000 off, 12-month no-cost EMI, and additional card discounts, available for a limited time.

Speaking on the launch, Sarang Kanade, President Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Flipkart, marking a new era in how customers can purchase Bajaj motorcycles. This initiative reflects our commitment to innovation and customer convenience. By making our wide range of motorcycles available on Flipkart, we are not only expanding our reach but also providing a seamless and quick buying experience for our customers. This collaboration is a significant step towards our omni-channel strategy, ensuring that our customers have access to our products both online and offline, enhancing their overall experience. We look forward to serving our customers in this new and exciting way."

Jagjeet Harode, Vice President of Electronics at Flipkart said,"We are delighted to collaborate with Bajaj Auto to bring their extensive range of motorcycles to our e-commerce platform. By offering Bajaj motorcycles on Flipkart, we are not only expanding our automotive category, but also making it easier for customers across India to conveniently book their preferred bikes from the comfort of their homes. We have seen very encouraging response from consumers to book motorcycles online and this launch is a great milestone in our journey of democratising access to the consumers "