Honda 2Wheelers Crosses 40 Lakh Cumulative Sales in Uttar Pradesh

Honda 2Wheelers has announced that it has crossed 40 lakh cumulative sales in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2001, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India began operations with its maiden two-wheeler Activa. It took Honda 16 years to delight its first 20 lac customers in Uttar Pradesh - the biggest two-wheeler market in India.

Further, as two-wheelers continued to drive India’s growth story, trust in Honda’s reliable products also grew manifolds. Therefore, delighting its valued customers with nearly 3 times the speed, HMSI has now successfully doubled its customers by adding the recent 20-lac customers in just 6 years.

Noteworthy, with Activa 6G & Shine leading the demand for scooters and motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh, HMSI now gives joy of riding to over 40 Lac two-wheeler customers in the state.

Thanking customers and speaking on this landmark feat, Mr. Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “We are truly elated to reach this milestone in the largest two-wheeler market of India. With versatile demography, the state offers a diversified customer base. As more customers opt for two-wheelers suited to their individual needs, it gives us an opportunity to serve them better with our differentiated offerings across various segments. I would like to thank all our customers in Uttar Pradesh for their continued trust and for making Honda their first choice of mobility on two-wheels.”