Ather Energy already planning exports, talks going on in potential countries - Report

Ather Energy plans to expand its footprint in the international markets. The Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer is in conversation with at least three partners in different parts of the globe.

Also Read: Ather 450 Chennai deliveries begin

The latest development was revealed by to Retail4Growth, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy. Below is what exactly he said:

Yes, we are. We are in active conversation with at least 3 of them in a different part of the globes. Now that we are present in two cities, the product is stable and the go-to-market strategy also seems stable for us, we are planning to go global.

The European electric two-wheeler market is expected to show promising growth by 2025, and it will not be surprising to know that it is on Ather Energy’s list. The modern design along with features such as a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen, full-LED lighting and large under-seat storage are some of the USPs of Ather Energy’s existing product, the Ather 450.

The company is expected to venture into electric motorcycle space, although a launch timeline is yet to be announced. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer is also working on a new electric scooter that is expected to arrive in the next 12 to 18 months.

Back home, Ather Energy plans to expand into major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and New Delhi, and the company is already inviting dealer partners to set up experience centres at the locations mentioned above. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to build a 4,00,000 sq. ft. factory. The new facility will increase its production capacity and help the electric two-wheeler manufacturer deliver its products to more markets efficiently.

Also Read: New Ather Dot home charging point launched

In terms of product portfolio, Ather Energy discontinued the relatively lower-spec Ather 340 due to lack of demand, and higher preference for the Ather 450. Ather Energy currently operates in Bengaluru and Chennai. The list of rivals is long, although the biggest threat to the Ather 450 is the new Bajaj Chetak electric scooter that is expected to reach the Indian market this month (January 2020). The comprehensive charging network (currently in Bengaluru and Chennai) and a long list of features like give the Ather 450 an edge over its rivals.

[Source: retail4growth.com]