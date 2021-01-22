Hero MotoCorp surpasses 100 million cumulative production milestone

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it has surpassed the 100 million (10 crore) cumulative production milestone. The homegrown two-wheeler giant becomes the only Indian automotive manufacturer to achieve this incredible landmark. The 100 millionth motorcycle rolled out from the company’s production facility in Hardiwar, Uttarakhand. It was the Hero Xtreme 160R.

Speaking on this joyous occasion, Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said:

Hero MotoCorp has been at the forefront of providing mobility to the aspirations of millions around the world and the achievement of this milestone is the success of evolving engineering, operational excellence and sustainable practices. It is also the success of the holistic ecosystem built on trust and belief that has grown along with this company. Most importantly, this is a celebration of the customers who continue to shower their love and faith on Hero. This significant landmark is also an affirmation of the inherent capabilities in India and Hero's Brand appeal. We have been making in India for the world and this milestone is an acknowledgement of the customers' preference for Hero across geographies, demographics and generations.

Hero MotoCorp’s accomplishment of this landmark is one of the fastest global achievements of the 100 million cumulative production mark. The company has manufactured the last 50 million units in just seven years. This is also the 20th consecutive year that Hero MotoCorp has retained the coveted title of The World’s Largest Manufacturer of Two-Wheelers.

For the future, Hero MotoCorp has a steep growth target for its markets outside India. It will continue to grow its operations in these markets and also enter key markets in new geographies. It will also continue to reduce its carbon footprint through its green facilities and fuel-efficient products and work towards the propagation of new mobility solutions both through its internal programs and by supporting the larger external ecosystem.

