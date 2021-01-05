Hero Xpulse 200 price in India hiked; it now costs INR 1500 more

The Hero Xpulse 200 price in India has been hiked. The dual-sport motorcycle previously retailed at INR 1,13,730*. Now, it costs INR 1500 more which means to buy a brand-new Xpulse 200, you will need to shell out INR 1,15,230*.

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Hike Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 INR 1,13,730 INR 1,15,230 INR 1500

As expected, apart from the price hike, no other changes have been implemented in the motorcycle. It continues to draw power from a 199.6cc single-cylinder engine which is oil-cooled. The mill has 2 valves and electronic fuel injection. It also features a SOHC setup. Hero MotoCorp has tuned it to produce 17.8 bhp of max power at 8500 rpm and 16.45 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. Handling the transmission duties is a 5-speed gearbox.

Helping the Hero Xpulse 200 to tackle most of the off-road conditions is the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel set up that uses knobby tyres. The motorcycle also has a 220mm of ground clearance. For the suspension, Hero MotoCorp has installed 37mm telescopic forks at the front with a travel of 190mm and a 10-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. For the brakes, we have a 276mm front and 220mm rear petal rotor. Single-channel ABS is also provided.

To make the dual-sport motorcycle even more purposeful, there’s a Hero Xpulse 200 rally kit which is provided by the company itself for INR 38,000. This kit includes Maxxis Rally Tyres for better off-road grip, adjustable cartridge front suspension and preload-adjustable rear suspension, handlebar risers, flat and taller bench-style seat, extended gear pedal, and extra-long side stand. With the rally kit on, the ground clearance of the Xpulse 200 increases to 275mm!

*Ex-showroom, Delhi