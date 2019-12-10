Hero MotoCorp to hike prices by up to INR 2,000 in January

Hero MotoCorp has confirmed that it will increase the prices of its motorcycles and automatic scooters in India in January 2020. The price hike will be capped at a maximum of INR 2,000 and will depend on the model, variant and specific market.

This move comes just days after several carmakers, including the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai, announced a price hike. India’s largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, has already stopped production of BS-IV vehicles in light of the upcoming BS-VI transition. The company has also confirmed that its entire portfolio will be BS-VI complaint well before the government-set deadline.

The Gurgaon-based manufacturer was the first two-wheeler maker in the country to receive certification for BS-VI compliance way back in June 2019. Then, it launched India’s first BS-VI motorcycle, the Splendor iSmart in November 2019. The new Hero Splendor promises a reduction in carbon monoxide and NOx by 45% and 25% respectively. Sulphur-based emissions are claimed to have reduced by 80%. Besides that, the motorcycle has received a throttle position sensor, engine oil temperature sensor and air inlet temperature sensor.

Adding to the safety net of the Hero Splendor iSmart is a lean-angle sensor which will switch off the ignition in case of a fall. Interestingly, Hero has managed to keep the kerb weight of the motorcycle unchanged at 116 kg but has increased the ground clearance by 15 mm to 180 mm.

Announcements like these are usually made by manufacturers in December to attract more sales before the new year. Competitors like Honda 2 Wheelers India, TVS and Bajaj Auto may follow suit.

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has said that it will be skipping the biennial Auto Expo next year. The company wants to prioritise resources towards meeting business objectives for the benefit of customers and other stakeholders.

