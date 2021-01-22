Hero MotoCorp to launch over 10 products every year for the next 5 years

Hero MotoCorp has planned to launch over 10 products every year for the next 5 years. The homegrown two-wheeler giant made this announcement on the occasion of surpassing the incredible 100 million (10 crores) cumulative production milestone.

Hero MotoCorp has shared its plans. Addressing a global audience including customers, dealers, distributors, investors, suppliers, employees, customers and the media, Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp outlined the company’s plans and vision for the next five years.

During this period, Hero MotoCorp will aim to further consolidate its leadership position, expand its global footprint, launch exciting and relevant products, and also work on new innovative product concepts. As part of the next 5-year plan, Hero MotoCorp will introduce over 10 products - including variants, refreshes, and upgrades - every year.

Speaking about the company’s future plans, Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said:

We are going to continue to ride our growth journey. In keeping with our vision to ‘Be the Future of Mobility’, we will be launching a host of new motorcycles and scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint. We will also continue to invest in R&D and focus on new mobility solutions.

Hero MotoCorp has surpassed the 100 million (10 crores) cumulative production milestone. It has become the only Indian automotive manufacturer to achieve this incredible landmark. The 100 millionth motorcycle rolled out from the company’s production facility in Hardiwar, Uttarakhand. It was the Hero Xtreme 160R.

To mark the occasion, Hero MotoCorp had unveiled 6 special celebration edition models at its manufacturing facility in Gurugram. These models include the Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, Destini 125, and Maestro Edge 110. They will go on sale from February 2021.

