BS-IV Hero Splendor, HF Deluxe and Glamour discontinued - Report

Hero MotoCorp has stopped the production of BS-IV compliant Splendor, HF Deluxe, Glamour and Pleasure, reports Moneycontrol.

Hero MotoCorp will soon discontinue the rest of the BS-IV variants, and it has already informed the dealerships about the developments. The source report further adds that the company has also formed an interim council to oversee the BS-VI transition. Malo Le Masson, Head of Global Product Planning and Niranjan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, will be part of the council.

Speaking to Moneyconrtol, a company official stated:

The interim office will look after sales and after-sales during the transition period. The council will oversee the sales and after-sales function as Bhan has been relinquished from his duties to pursue opportunities outside of Hero MotoCorp… The interim council, which comprises of Hero’s leadership team and will be operational from December 13, and will play an important role to guide, support and handhold the sales and after-sales team to migrate the entire inventory to BS-VI well before the deadline of March 31, 2020.

The official further added that the post-festive season inventory is at a two-year low, which is ideal for the BS-VI transition. Hero MotoCorp is also ramping up the production of BS-VI variants. The company recently launched its first BS-VI vehicle, the Splendor iSmart, at an ex-showroom (Delhi) tag of INR 64,900.

The BS-VI upgrade brings a new engine to the Hero Splendor iSmart. The new motor gets a marginal displacement bump, a fuel injection system and it is claimed to deliver 10% more torque than the BS-IV version. The 113.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor produces 9 hp of max power and 9 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the BS-IV version used a 109.15 cc single-cylinder engine with a carburettor that pumped out 9.5 hp and 9 Nm.

Hero MotoCorp introduced the fuel injection system-equipped Maestro Edge 125, and its BS-VI version should reach the showrooms very soon. Hero MotoCorp’s former partner, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, has already launched its first BS-VI scooter, the Activa 125.

Regular followers would know that Hero MotoCorp had teased the new versions of the Xtreme 200R (Hunk 200R) and Glamour ahead of the EICMA motorcycle show earlier this month (November). While the launch timeline is unavailable, the updated models should arrive in early 2020.