Hero Xtreme 200S and Hero Xtreme 160R prices increased

In December last year, Hero MotoCorp had announced that it will increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters from January 2021. And, well, it has. The process has begun with the Hero Xtreme 200S and Hero Xtreme 160R, which now retail at higher price tags than before.

The Hero Xtreme 200S used to cost INR 1,15,714* but now after the price hike, it is available at INR 1,17,214*. This means that the motorcycle has become INR 1500 costlier. Similarly, the Hero Xtreme 160R, that was previously available at a starting price of INR 1,02,000*, now retails at INR 1900 more.

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Hike Hero Xtreme 200S INR 1,15,714 INR 1,17,214 INR 1500 Hero Xtreme 160R drum brake INR 1,02,000 INR 1,03,900 INR 1900 Hero Xtreme 160R disc brake INR 1,05,050 INR 1,06,950 INR 1900

As per Hero MotoCorp’s earlier press statement, the reason behind the price hike is the steady rise in commodity costs across the spectrum; including steel, aluminium, plastics, and precious metals.

Apart from increasing the prices of the Xtreme 200S and Xtreme 160R, no other changes have been implemented in either of the motorcycles. So, the Xtreme 200S uses a 199.6cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 17.8 bhp of maximum power at 8500 rpm and 16.45 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. It has an oil-cooler which ensures better heat management and increases engine life. Hero MotoCorp has also used the Programmed Fuel Injection with its XSens Technology for a superior ride experience.

On the other hand, the Hero Xtreme 160R is powered by a 163cc single-cylinder engine that is capable of pumping out 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is also equipped with the brand’s Advanced Programmed Fuel Injection. We have already done a comprehensive Hero Xtreme 160R review whose video is embedded above.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi