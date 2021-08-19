Hero MotoCorp Announces Raksha Bandhan Offer, Cash Bonus of INR 4000

Hero MotoCorp has announced a new Raksha Bandhan offer. The homegrown two-wheeler giant is offering a special cash bonus of INR 4,000 on all its scooters.

Customers who will be purchasing a brand-new Hero Destini, Maestro Edge, or Pleasure + will receive a special cash bonus of INR 4,000 under the brand’s new Raksha Bandhan offer. It is to be noted that this offer is valid until 24 Aug 2021. Thus, those who have been planning to buy any Hero scooter should finalise their decision soon and benefit from Hero MotoCorp’s new Raksha Bandhan offer.

The Hero Pleasure + is available in 3 variants with prices starting at INR 60,500. On the other hand, the Hero Destini 125 has 4 trims. The base model costs INR 69,500 whereas the range-topping model will set you back by INR 74,700.

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 comes in 3 models whose prices fall in the INR 71,850 - INR 75,350 range. Hero MotoCorp has also launched a new model of the Maestro Edge that offers an updated design and Bluetooth connectivity. It has 4 variants with prices starting at INR 72,250 and going all the way up to INR 79,750.

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has recently announced that it has sold more than 1 lakh two-wheelers in a single day. This retail sale includes the sales in the Indian as well as international markets and is a record number of actual sales to customers in a non-festive period. More than 1 lakh Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters were sold on 9 Aug 2021 which coincided with the brand’s 10th anniversary. The record number was achieved due to the retail demand for Hero MotoCorp’s range of products across segments – entry, deluxe, and premium, including scooters – and in markets across geographies.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi