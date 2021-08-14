Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR Scooters Available at Exciting Festive Offers

Yamaha Motor India has announced special and exciting festive offers for the Yamaha Fascino 125 and Ray ZR range of scooters. The new offers are valid until the end of this month - 31 Aug 2021.

The new offers apply to the entire range of Yamaha scooters that include the newly launched Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and the non-hybrid version. The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi are also available with new exciting offers.

Customers who are planning to purchase any of the aforementioned models in August will get an assured gift worth INR 2,999. In addition to this, they also stand a chance to win a bumper prize as well as additional benefits of INR 20,000 and more.

Following are the details of the new offers.

The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi, Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi and Fascino 125 non-hybrid models are available at an insurance benefit of INR 3,876 or a low down payment of INR 999. This applies to PAN India.

Yamaha Motor India is also offering an assured gift worth INR 2,999 on its entire scooter range. Customers can also win exciting gifts worth upto INR 35,000 or get a bumper prize of INR 1 lakh and additional benefits of INR 20,000 under the ‘scratch and win offer’. It is to be noted that these offers are not applicable in Tamil Nadu.

Customs in Tamil Nadu will get an assured gift worth INR 2,999 and additional benefits worth INR 20,000 on the purchase of any Yamaha scooter.

Yamaha Motor India has also announced that it will introduce more such exciting offers for its customers in the coming months.