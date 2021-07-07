TVS NTorq 125 Race XP Launched - Stylish, Powerful, Feature-Laden

TVS Motor Company has added a new model in its NTorq 125 range. The highly popular scooter is now available in a new avatar that’s even more stylish, powerful and feature-laden than the other variants in the series. It is called the TVS NTorq 125 Race XP.

TVS NTorq 125 Race XP Specs

TVS Motor Company claims that the new NTorq is India’s first scooter in the 125cc segment that has more than 10 hp; XP stands for Xtra Power. The company says that it has achieved this by updating the gas flow dynamics and combustion processes. Hence, the same 124.8cc engine now makes 10.06 bhp. The regular NTorq models have 9.25 bhp. As for the torque output, that remains the same at 10.5 Nm.

Also Read: TVS iQube Electric Scooter Now Available in Pune

TVS NTorq 125 Race XP Features

TVS Motor Company also says that the new NTorq is also the first IC engine scooter in India to feature voice assist and dual riding modes. Voice assist will allow riders to interact with their NTorq via 20 preset voice commands. The TVS SmartXonnect feature is also present. It now comes with an updated user interface for a more engaging overall experience.

Customers can switch between the Street and Race riding modes. The former is suitable for extracting out the maximum fuel efficiency whereas the latter will provide the rider with all the performance. In the Race mode, the NTorq can sprint from 0 to 60 kmph in 8.6 seconds and attain a top speed of 98 kmph.

Also Read: Yamaha Fascino & Ray ZR Scooters Available at INR 5000 Discount

In terms of aesthetics, the new NTorq is instantly recognisable as the Race XP model thanks to its updated graphics and attractive red alloy wheels.

TVS NTorq 125 Race XP Price

Being the range-topping model, the new NTorq is the most expensive variant in the lineup. It has been priced at INR 83,275 (ex-showroom) which is slightly costlier than the Super Squad Edition which retails at INR 81,075. The extra cost of the new NTorq is certainly worth spending for considering the whole lot of features that it brings to the table.