Hero MotoCorp Sells 1 Lakh+ Two-Wheelers in One Day, Sets New Record

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it has sold more than 1 lakh two-wheelers in a single day. This retail sale includes the sales in the Indian as well as international markets and is a record number of actual sales to customers in a non-festive period.

More than 1 lakh Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters were sold on 9 Aug 2021 which coincided with the brand’s 10th anniversary. The record number was achieved due to the retail demand for Hero MotoCorp’s range of products across segments – entry, deluxe, and premium, including scooters – and in markets across geographies.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales & After-Sales, Hero MotoCorp said, “This kind of retail sales on a single day in a non-festive period is unprecedented. The completion of 10 years of our journey on August 9th is a significant milestone at Hero MotoCorp. Our customers have reiterated their faith and trust in us by celebrating the ‘Hero Day’ of August 9th, purchasing our range of products in massive numbers, enabling us to set this record of retail sales on a single day.”

Hero MotoCorp doubled its daily average sales of scooters on 9 Aug 2021 with immense demand for the range of scooters – including the newly launched Hero Maestro Edge 125, Destini, and Pleasure 110.

In addition to the existing range, the recently launched Hero Glamour Xtec, the new Splendor in Matte Shield Gold colour, and the Xtreme 160R also contributed in robust numbers to the overall volume of more than one lakh retail sales on 9 Aug 2021.